IPL 2021 auction: Five uncapped Indians who can attract buyers

The Indian Premier League has been a breeding ground for young Indian cricketers. When you speak of the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, both had their stints with the Mumbai Indians where they impressed with their performances before being fast-tracked in the Indian team, where both are valuable components. Each year, when the IPL comes around, the focus is back on the young breed of cricketers.

Last year it was Devdutt Padikkal, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia, and with the IPL 2021 auction scheduled for later in the day, here is a look at the five game-changing uncapped Indians we think have what it takes to start a bidding war among all eight franchises.

1) Avi Barot (Base Price 20 lakh): The 28-year-old Saurashtra batsman is expected to be on the must get list of several teams after his exploits in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He smashed 32 boundaries and 12 sixes in 5 innings at a strike-rate of 185. He scored a century and a half-century to end with 283 runs in the tournament.

2) Rahul Gahlaut (Base Price 20 lakh): The Services batsman lit up Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with his consistent show too. 244 runs at a strike-rate of 177 with three half-centuries means he will be a good catch for teams looking to add valuable uncapped Indian players to their side.

3) Mohammed Azharuddeen (Base Price 20 lakh): The Kerala batsman's unbeaten knock of 137 is the kind of innings that holds the potential of creating an instant impact. He didn't do much in the remaining 4 innings in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, but in that innings he showcased his full range of strokes and that has definitely turned the head of many scouts in IPL.

4) Chetan Sakariya (Base Price 20 lakh): The 23-year-old left-arm paceman from Saurashtra picked up 12 wickets from 5 matches at a brilliant economy of 4.9. Teams often look for left-arm pacers for variety and Sakariya could fit into the plans of some franchise as a back-up Indian pace option.

5) Kedar Devdhar (Base Price 20 lakh): At 31, Devdhar is not a youngster anymore but 349 runs in 8 matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy could well prove to be his lucky year when someone picks him in the auction. His strike-rate is an issue but Devdhar's consistency this season should be rewarded with a contract.