Home / Cricket / Finally, Michael Hussey leaves for home
cricket

Finally, Michael Hussey leaves for home

The 14th edition of the IPL was suspended on May 4 after four players tested positive for COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble.
PTI | , Melbourne
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 04:47 PM IST
CSK batting coach Mike Hussey(CSK / Twitter)

Having recovered from COVID-19, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey left for Australia on Sunday via Doha, a top official of the IPL franchise said.

Following an RT-PCR test, the former Australia batsman had returned negative for COVID-19 on Friday, paving the way for his departure in the early hours of Sunday.

"Yes, Hussey has left for Australia via Doha by a commercial flight. He left in the early hours of Sunday," CSK CEO K S Viswanathan told PTI.

Hussey, who had first tested positive for COVID-19 during the now-suspended Indian Premier League, is expected to reach home on Monday.

The 14th edition of the IPL was suspended on May 4 after four players tested positive for COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble.

Subsequently, Hussey and CSK bowling coach L Balaji, who were detected with COVID-19, were brought to Chennai from Delhi in an air ambulance.

Hussey aside, the other Australians involved in the 2021 edition of IPL, including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner and Michael Slater, took a detour to Maldives and quarantined there before heading back to Australia.

Hussey could not join his compatriots in Maldives after his COVID-19 test results returned positive.

Australia had imposed a ban on flights from India till May 15.

Having recovered from COVID-19, Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey left for Australia on Sunday via Doha, a top official of the IPL franchise said.

Following an RT-PCR test, the former Australia batsman had returned negative for COVID-19 on Friday, paving the way for his departure in the early hours of Sunday.

"Yes, Hussey has left for Australia via Doha by a commercial flight. He left in the early hours of Sunday," CSK CEO K S Viswanathan told PTI.

Hussey, who had first tested positive for COVID-19 during the now-suspended Indian Premier League, is expected to reach home on Monday.

The 14th edition of the IPL was suspended on May 4 after four players tested positive for COVID-19 inside its bio-bubble.

Subsequently, Hussey and CSK bowling coach L Balaji, who were detected with COVID-19, were brought to Chennai from Delhi in an air ambulance.

Hussey aside, the other Australians involved in the 2021 edition of IPL, including Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner and Michael Slater, took a detour to Maldives and quarantined there before heading back to Australia.

Hussey could not join his compatriots in Maldives after his COVID-19 test results returned positive.

Australia had imposed a ban on flights from India till May 15.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
TRENDING NEWS

Welcome to the kitty wrestling mania. Clip is too adorable to miss

‘My eyes!’: This spaghetti making hack is leaving netizens horrified. Watch

Mizoram minister spotted mopping hospital floor while undergoing Covid treatment

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP