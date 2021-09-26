Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: 'Batters let us down' - MI captain Rohit Sharma after 54-run loss against RCB
cricket

IPL 2021: 'Batters let us down' - MI captain Rohit Sharma after 54-run loss against RCB

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports after the match, Rohit said that MI need to bounce back and they have done this in the previous seasons as well.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Rohit Sharma of Mumbai Indians.(PTI)

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his side's batting performance let them down in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday in Dubai. RCB asked MI to chase down 166, but MI were bundled out for 111 with pacer Harshal Patel picking a hat-trick and registering figures of 4/17.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony on Star Sports after the match, Rohit said that MI need to bounce back and they have done this in the previous seasons as well.

Also read: Harshal Patel becomes third RCB player to take a hat-trick in IPL

Thought it was a fantastic bowling effort from us. At one stage they looked like scoring 180-plus. Batters let us down. That's been something that's been happening consistently (losing their way with the bat).

“Thought it was a fantastic bowling effort from us. At one stage they looked like scoring 180-plus. Batters let us down. That's been something that's been happening consistently (losing their way with the bat),” Rohit said.

“Have had a good chat with the batters. Those who are in need to carry on. They kept the pressure on us once a couple of wickets fell. Need to bounce back from whatever situation we're in. We've done that in the past. Just not happening this season,” he added.

RELATED STORIES

This is MI's third straight defeat in the IPL 2021 - they are yet to win a game since the resumption of the season in the UAE. MI will next face off against Punjab Kings next week on Tuesday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Harshal Patel becomes third RCB player to take a hat-trick in IPL

Yastika Bhatia shakes off stressful Baroda phase to shine for India

Jadeja has improved his batting under pressure: Balaji

Bumrah removes Maxwell, ABD as MI give just 9 runs in last 2 overs
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP