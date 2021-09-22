'Better than Rawalpindi Express': Twitter on fire as Nortje clocks 149, 146, 147, 151, 151, 147 kmph in 1st over vs SRH

Everyone knows that Anrich Nortje can bowl really fast but just how long it takes the South Africa pacer to get into the late 140s was answered when Delhi Capitals began bowling to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Nortje hardly took time to warm up as only in the first over of the innings, the DC pacer generated serious pace.

Nortje's speeds in the first over read: 148.2 kmph, 145 kmph, 147.5 kmph, 150.8 kmph, 151.2 kmph and 147.1 kmph. He was immediately rewarded for bending his back and bowling with such remarkable speeds as he dismissed SRH batsman David Warner for a duck in the over. Clearly, Twitter users were massively impressed by what they say and were in awe of pacer Nortje. Here are some of the tweets.

Anrich Nortje's 2nd over speed:



1st - 149.2kmph.

2nd - 149.9kmph.

3rd - 151.7kmph.

4th - 146.4kmph.

5th - 147.4kmph.

6th - 148.3kmph.



- Absolute lethal from Nortje, he's breathing fire at Dubai. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje starts with fireballs. 148, 145, 147 kph and the big wicket of David Warner. #DCvSRH #IPL2021 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje has bowled 12 balls in #IPL2021 and already has the seven fastest balls in the tournament. Sheer raw pace!#IPL pic.twitter.com/TzaUPSO7LN — Abhimanyu Mathur (@MadCrazyHatter_) September 22, 2021

If Anrich Nortje can bowl close to 154 KMPH in these UAE pitches.



He will absolutely become a nightmare for the batters in Australian, South African pitches#IPL2021 #SRHvDC #SRHvsDC #DCvSRH #DelhiCapitals #Cricket — Chenul Wahalathanthri (@Imchenul) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje is the only bowler I can remember since Brett Lee who consistently bowls above 150 kmh without looking like he could get injured easily — Xi Simping (@micky864) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje has already bowled 3 balls over 150kmph in his 2 overs 😳😳🤯🤯 The control and discipline with which he bowls them makes it even special 🔥 #Ipl2021 #SRHvsDC #SRHvDC #DelhiCapitals — Soumya Biswal (@Soumyahere17) September 22, 2021

Anrich Nortje's is better than rawalbhindi express. — G. (@Goat__Goutam) September 22, 2021

The ball to dismiss the former SRH skipper was fired in at 147.5 clicks. The ball climbed quickly on to Warner, and the batsman, trying to tuck it on the leg side, got a leading edge and was out caught by Axar Patel. Nortje did not stop there. He carried the momentum in the second over as well, clocking 149.2 kmph, 149.9 kmph, 151.7 kmph, 146.4 kmph, 147.4 kmph and 148.3 kmph.