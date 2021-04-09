Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings sign Jason Behrendorff as replacement for Josh Hazlewood
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings sign Jason Behrendorff as replacement for Josh Hazlewood

APR 09, 2021
Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff has signed up with the Chennai Super Kings as a replacement for compatriot Josh Hazlewood for the Indian Premier League 2021.

The left-arm quick has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far. This is Behrendorff’s second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets.

Chennai Super Kings commence their IPL 2021 campaign with a match against Delhi Capitals on April 10, 2021 at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium.

