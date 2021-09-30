Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IPL 2021: Chris Gayle leaves bio-bubble, expresses need to refresh himself for the T20 World Cup

Dynamic West Indies batsman Chirs Gayle stated that he has been in bio-bubble in the last couple of months and want to refocus on helping his national team recharging himself ‘mentally’.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:56 PM IST
Chris Gayle(iplt20.com)

Punjab Kings’ batting mainstay Chris Gayle has decided to quit the bio-bubble, the franchise informed on Thursday through an official statement. Punjab Kings today announced that Gayle has expressed a desire to mentally refresh himself in Dubai before getting back in action for the West Indies in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The ‘Universe Boss’ stated that he has been in bio-bubble in the last couple of months and want to refocus on helping his national team recharging himself ‘mentally’.

“Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself. I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up,” Gayle was quoted as saying.

Anil Kumble, Head Coach and Director of Cricket Operations, Punjab Kings, said, “I’ve played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years I’ve known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup.”

Satish Menon, CEO, Punjab Kings, said, “Chris is a legend who has changed the game of T20 cricket, and we stand by his decision. He is a part of the Punjab Kings family, and his presence will be missed. We extend all support to him and wish him success.”

It is expected that Chris will be in Dubai before joining up with his West Indies teammates for the T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are gearing up for their next game against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday in Dubai.

Topics
ipl 2021 ipl punjab kings chris gayle
