IPL 2021: Chris Gayle performs moonwalk on Michael Jackson’s track after finishing quarantine – WATCH

Punjab Kings’ dynamic overseas batsman Chris Gayle has completed his mandatory 7-day quarantine and will soon join the squad in the nets. The Universe Boss chose to celebrate this moment in style and showed his moonwalk on late American singer and dancer Michael Jackson’s hit song ‘Smooth Criminal’.

The Caribbean batting great loves to party and ahead of IPL 2021, he has expressed through his dance moves that is ready for yet another cracking season. The PBKS on Wednesday shared Gayle’s video on social media in which he could be seen doing Jackson's famous moonwalk nigh on perfect.

“Quarantine da khatam khel, bahar aa gaye tuhadde favourite - Chris Gayle,” Punjab Kings captioned the video on Twitter.

Check out the video:

ALSO READ | Dhoni steals the show in CSK’s intra-squad match ahead of IPL 2021 - WATCH

Chris Gayle has been adding colours to every season of IPL with his flamboyant batting. He had a terrific outing 2020 despite missing out on the first few games. He scored 288 runs from seven matches, at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137.14. His highest score in IPL 2020 was 99 which came in the loss against Rajasthan Royals.

The 41-year-old will continue to nullify the age factor in the upcoming edition when KL Rahul & Co take the field in their first game against Rajasthan Royals on April 12 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.