IPL 2021: CSK name Dominic Drakes as the injured Sam Curran's replacement

Published on Oct 06, 2021 10:39 PM IST
IPL 2021: CSK name Dominic Drakes as the injured Sam Curran's replacement(TWITTER)
By hindustantimes.com

Chennai Super Kings have signed Dominic Drakes as a replacement for the injured England all-rounder Sam Curran for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

Drakes is an uncapped West Indian all-rounder who has featured in one First-Class, 25 List A and 19 T20 matches so far. He is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm medium pacer.

Curran, earlier this week, was ruled out the remainder of IPL 2021 and the upcoming T20 World Cup due to a lower back injury. Tom Curran, Sam's elder brother, has been named in the England World Cup squad as the left-armer's replacement.

Curran complained of back pain after CSK's fixture on Saturday against Rajasthan Royals. The side went on to lose the high-scoring encounter by 7 wickets.

Chennai Super Kings take on Punjab Kings in their last league game of the VIVO IPL 2021 on October 7 at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

chennai super kings ipl 2021
