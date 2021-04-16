IPL 2021: CSK Predicted XI vs DC - After insipid bowling performance, MS Dhoni might make two tactical changes

Chennai Super Kings have started off the IPL 2021 season with a defeat, but there are still a lot of games to be played. Captain MS Dhoni expressed disappointment with CSK's bowling performance, while he also was not pleased with the dew factor in the match. Two tactical changes in CSK's playing XI are likely against Punjab Kings.

Here is our predicted XI of CSK against DC:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad showed moments of brilliance in first match against DC, but could not carry on. He would hope for better performance.

Robin Uthappa: Robin Uthappa is likely to make his debut for CSK with him replacing Faf du Plessis in the team, to allow for a tactical bowling change.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has made the no. 3 slot his own after a sensational performance with the bat. If he carries on with similar performances, he can really make a huge difference in CSK's top order.

Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina has returned with a vengeance, and while he scored a fifty in the first game. he would hope to play full 20 overs against PBKS. Key player for CSK.

MS Dhoni (c/wk): A lot was spoken on MS Dhoni's batting order last season, but he is likely to continue to play the role of the floater this season as well. Though, he must bat higher to guide the innings.

Dwayne Bravo: West Indies allrounder Dwayne Bravo is the impact player for CSK, and as long as he is fit, he can prove to be the match-winner every single game.

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has been in great form with the bat, though he must do more with the ball as well.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja started off well with both bat and ball. He is hungry to get back into the Indian team, and it is showing already in his game.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur was quite expensive in the first game, and he would hope for a better performance against Punjab.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar had struggled in the past few months with the new ball. He will hope to do better against Punjab, though there may come a time, when MS Dhoni would have to make a hard call.

Imran Tahir: Imran Tahir did not get many games last season, but he is likely to start in the second game this year. CSK will have to leave out Ambati Rayudu for a better balance in the side.

CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir