IPL 2021, CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: MS Dhoni likely to bring back Dwayne Bravo but at whose expense?

Chennai Super Kings are all but one win away from confirming a spot in the playoffs - and hence MS Dhoni will take the encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad as a must-win game. CSK rested Dwayne Bravo in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders to give the former West Indies some rest before the playoffs, but will he make a return against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Here is a look at CSK Predicted XI vs SRH:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad's consistent performances have continued for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 and he is making a case for himself to be retained next season.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis finally showed signs of form against KKR, but he will hope he can continue to contribute for CSK in what might be his final season.

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has contributed with both bat and ball - and he is becoming a match-winner for his team. He recently announced Test retirement so all eyes will be on him.

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu is yet to reach his heights since the resumption of the tournament. He will be eager to get going against SRH.

Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina has looked out of touch since the season has restarted but MS Dhoni will continue to include him in the playing XI.

MS Dhoni (c & wk): MS Dhoni's batting position continues to be a topic of hot debates - but for once, fans should know that 'Captain Cool' knows what he is doing.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has to be the MVP of the entire season as he has single-handedly won so many games for CSK in IPL 2021. Could he be future captain for the franchise?

Dwayne Bravo: After an insipid showing, Sam Curran is likely to be replaced by a returning Dwayne Bravo.

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has completely rediscovered himself since the Australia tour and he is contributing with both bat and ball.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is among the most effective bowlers with the new ball - but if he can do more in the death overs, he can be one of the best in the IPL.

Josh Hazlewood: But CSK need not worry about death bowling as they have a perfect option in Josh Hazlewood to take care of it.

CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood