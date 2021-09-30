Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021, CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: MS Dhoni likely to bring back Dwayne Bravo but at whose expense?
cricket

IPL 2021, CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: MS Dhoni likely to bring back Dwayne Bravo but at whose expense?

IPL 2021, CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: CSK rested Dwayne Bravo in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders to give the former West Indies some rest before the playoffs, but will he make a return against Sunrisers Hyderabad?
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 10:02 AM IST
CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: Dhoni likely to bring back Bravo but at whose expense?(PTI)

Chennai Super Kings are all but one win away from confirming a spot in the playoffs - and hence MS Dhoni will take the encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad as a must-win game. CSK rested Dwayne Bravo in the previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders to give the former West Indies some rest before the playoffs, but will he make a return against Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Here is a look at CSK Predicted XI vs SRH:

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Ruturaj Gaikwad's consistent performances have continued for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2021 and he is making a case for himself to be retained next season.

Faf du Plessis: Faf du Plessis finally showed signs of form against KKR, but he will hope he can continue to contribute for CSK in what might be his final season.

Also Read | ‘His IPL career was over then he got a call from Kohli. Can you imagine?’

Moeen Ali: Moeen Ali has contributed with both bat and ball - and he is becoming a match-winner for his team. He recently announced Test retirement so all eyes will be on him.

RELATED STORIES

Ambati Rayudu: Ambati Rayudu is yet to reach his heights since the resumption of the tournament. He will be eager to get going against SRH.

Suresh Raina: Suresh Raina has looked out of touch since the season has restarted but MS Dhoni will continue to include him in the playing XI.

MS Dhoni (c & wk): MS Dhoni's batting position continues to be a topic of hot debates - but for once, fans should know that 'Captain Cool' knows what he is doing.

Ravindra Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja has to be the MVP of the entire season as he has single-handedly won so many games for CSK in IPL 2021. Could he be future captain for the franchise?

Dwayne Bravo: After an insipid showing, Sam Curran is likely to be replaced by a returning Dwayne Bravo.

Also Read | ‘A genuine top-class batter': Maxwell bowled over by RCB youngster

Shardul Thakur: Shardul Thakur has completely rediscovered himself since the Australia tour and he is contributing with both bat and ball.

Deepak Chahar: Deepak Chahar is among the most effective bowlers with the new ball - but if he can do more in the death overs, he can be one of the best in the IPL.

Josh Hazlewood: But CSK need not worry about death bowling as they have a perfect option in Josh Hazlewood to take care of it.

CSK Predicted XI vs SRH: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 chennai super kings ipl
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SRH Predicted XI vs CSK: Looking at future, SRH likely to make more changes

‘A genuine top-class batter': Maxwell bowled over by RCB youngster 

IPL 2021 points table: RCB give headache to CSK, DC; leave RR on the brink

Virat Kohli hails RCB's fearless attitude, Sanju Samson rues lack of fight in RR
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP