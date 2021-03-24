IPL 2021: CSK unveil new jersey, features camouflage as tribute to armed forces

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday unveiled their new-look jersey for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 which begins from April 9.

The franchise took to Twitter and released a short video where skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni could be seen launching the new jersey. The latest outfit features camouflage as a tribute to the country's armed forces. It also has three stars atop the franchise's logo to denote the three titles won in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service...they are the true heroes,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said in a release.

Check out the video:

CSK hold the armed forces close to the heart and showed their appreciation by presenting a cheque of ₹2 crore at the start of the 2019 IPL season, the release said.

That's not all, Dhoni is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and also trained with the Parachute Regiment in 2019. The jersey has been redesigned for the first time since the inaugural edition in 2008, the release said.

(With PTI inputs)