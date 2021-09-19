CSK vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians renew epic rivalry as 2nd-half kickstarts in the UAE

IPL 2021 Live Score, Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK): The second half of this season of the Indian Premier League with CSK taking on MI in match 30 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. In the first-half of the tournament, CSK had been in supreme form and one of the teams to beat. MS Dhoni's team is currently placed second on the points-table with two defeat. Their opponents for Sunday, MI are fourth on the points table, but here is the catch. Last season when the IPL was played in the UAE, Mumbai Indians emerged victorious and even in the first face-off of the season, it was MI who got the better of CSK. Will they produce an encore or will CSK roar back to the top? We shall find out.

Follow Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians live score