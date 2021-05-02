'He has done it over the years again and again': Pandya left 'speechless' after Pollard's whirlwind innings against CSK

Kieron Pollard on Friday showcased why he is regarded as one of the most dangerous players in T20 cricket. Chasing 219 against Chennai Super Kings, Pollard smashed 87* runs in 34 balls as he helped Mumbai Indians to script a thrilling four-wicket win on the final ball. MI need 16 to win in the final over, and despite two dot balls from Lungi Ngidi, Pollard took his team to a win.

Speaking after the match, MI allrounder Hardik Pandya described his performance as "inspirational", and said he was left speechless.

"After winning this sort of a game you got to be pumped for the rest of the night I guess. When he (Pollard) does something like this you are genuinely speechless," Pandya said after the match on Star Sports.

"The best part was he has done it over the years again and again. Bloody... Fantastic. I mean I will say inspirational to watch someone do it consistently and on his day do something this amazing.

"I would have loved to finish the game, but us winning the game was more important. 210 (218)... the game can't get better than this. Especially for me when you are chasing something like this you don't have to think much. You bloody go and swing," Pandya added.

"I feel we have arrived at the right time of the tournament now. I feel for us this game was very important This momentum is going to help us do wonders I think. Again special mention to Polly, I am just very proud of him," he signed off.