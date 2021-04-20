'Wasn't guaranteeing performance when I was 24, can't guarantee it at 40. Don't want people to say I'm unfit': MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is one of the fittest players in the world, even at the age of 39. The CSK skipper still looks in great shape despite leaving international cricket and only playing competitive matches for 2 months in a year.

He is again turning up in IPL 2021 as the captain of Chennai Super Kings. CSK have won two games under his leadership this season and are looking a reformed side with players performing their task well.

Fans got to see Dhoni bat during CSK match against Rajasthan Royals on Monday. He scored 18 runs off 17 balls. Dhoni even landed a dive while trying to reach his crease.

The legendary cricketer was asked at the post-match presentation about his fitness and how he keeps himself motivated to be in shape for the IPL.

“When you are playing, you don't really want anyone to say he's unfit. Performances are something that's not guaranteed. I wasn't guaranteeing performances when I was 24, I can't guarantee when I am 40, but at least if people can't point finger at me that he's unfit then that will be a big positive for me. I have to keep up with the younger guys, they are very fast, it's good to challenge them,” Dhoni said.

The spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali tormented the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up to ensure a second consecutive win for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL here on Monday.

Cameos from Faf du Plessis (33 off 17), Dwayne Bravo (20 not out off 8), Ambati Raydu (27 off 17) and Ali (26 off 20) helped CSK post 188 for nine after being put in to bat.

Ali (3/7 in 3 overs) picked up three wickets in quick succession to effectively seal the game for his team after Jadeja (2/28 in 4) provided the crucial breakthrough by castling Buttler with a classical away turning delivery. One of the best fielders around, Jadeja also took four catches.