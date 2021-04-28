IPL 2021 CSK vs SRH Live Score: Can Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad bounce back against MS Dhoni’s CSK?

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2021 Live Score: Chennai Super Kings will square off against David Warner at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Dhoni & Co would look to maintain the victory run when they take the field against bruised and battered Sunrisers at a new venue. A clinical win tonight can help them get the top spot back. On the other hand, the Sunrisers will look to end their losing streak so that they can rise up on the table before it's too late.