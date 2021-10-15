IPL 2021: David Warner shares photo in CSK jersey, deletes it later

Out of favour Sunrisers Hyderabad batter David Warner sent out a post on Instagram, which the cricketer took down minutes after sharing it.

The post featured Warner carrying his daughter on the shoulders while donning the Chennai Super Kings jersey, which the cricketer claimed was made by a fan, who requested him to share it.

Warner had a torrid time in the second leg of IPL 2021, where he was dropped from the playing XI after a string of low scores. Earlier in the season he was replaced as the SRH captain, with New Zealand's Kane Williamson filling up the position.

Towards the latter phase of the league stage, Warner was seen attending matches from the stands instead of the dugout.

The left-handed batter has admitted that he would love to continue playing for SRH but believes he won't be retained by the franchise in the next auction.

“I would love nothing more than to represent SunRisers but obviously, that decision is with the owners," Warner told Sports Today.

He also revealed that getting dropped as the team leader was hard, calling it a "bitter pill to swallow."

“With the utmost respect for the owners, Trevor Baylis, Laxman, Moody and Murali, when a decision gets made, it has to be a unanimous one. You don’t know who the person is going for you and who isn’t."

“Especially when you have played about 100 games for the franchise, I think I had four bad games in those first five matches in Chennai. It is difficult, a tough pill to swallow. There are still questions to which I think I’ll never get answers, but you have to move on," he added.