IPL 2021, DC predicted XI vs PBKS: Will Steve Smith get his first game of the season for Delhi Capitals?

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant would be disappointed after suffering a three-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals earlier this week. Pant's captaincy has come into question after the loss, and moreover, DC's playing XI also came into question with Shimron Hetmyer being dropped from the team along with Amit Mishra against RR. A few changes are expected in DC XI when they face Punjab Kings on Sunday. (IPL 2021 Full Coverage)

Here's our Delhi Capitals predicted XI against Punjab Kings:

Shikhar Dhawan: The DC opener failed to get going against Rajasthan Royals. But Dhawan is known to bounce back when chips are down, and he will be eager to blow away PBKS bowlers. He has been excellent on the field as well.

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw is riding high on confidence and one set back against RR would do little to undermine his determination.

Steve Smith: With Marcus Stoinis not being able to perform with the bat so far in the series, it may make for Steve Smith to get his first game of the season. Stoinis only bowled one over against RR, and Smith can do that role as well.

Ajinkya Rahane: Ajinkya Rahane so far has not done much in his IPL career for DC, barring one half-century last season. He would hope a change in batting position might make things better for him.

Rishabh Pant (c & wk): Rishabh Pant was the only DC batsman to get some runs against RR, and he would hope to do the same with the bat. But the pressure will be on him after his captaincy came into question after the loss to RR.

Shimron Hetmyer: Shimron Hetmyer was dropped from the side against Royals, but after an unconvincing batting display from DC, he is likely to come back.

Chris Woakes: Chris Woakes has been phenomenal so far with the ball, and he even picked two wickets against Rajasthan. But he needs to hit a few big shots lower down the order as well.

Ravichandran Ashwin: R Ashwin was quite economical against RR, but he did not get a wicket. He would hope to do better against PBKS - a side he knows so well.

Kagiso Rabada: Kagiso Rabada was at his lethal best against the Royals, and he will be the key against PBKS top-order.

Amit Mishra: Amit Mishra is likely to return to the team after Lalit Yadav did little to justify his position in the playing XI.

Avesh Khan: Avesh Khan has been DC's best bowler so far in the tournament - and he is expected to keep his place in the team.

DC Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan

