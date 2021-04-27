IPL 2021, DC Predicted XI vs RC: Delhi Capitals set to make changes after R Ashwin leaves midway

Delhi Capitals have started Indian Premier League 2021 with a bang as they have recorded four victories in their first five matches of the season. DC managed to clinch a narrow victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The match went to a Super Over but DC managed to hold their nerves and score the runs required in one over. But there is a setback for DC as R Ashwin had to leave the tournament due to some personal reasons. So who will come in for him?

Here is our predicted XI for IPL 2021 match between DC and RCB:-

Prithvi Shaw: Shaw roared back to form as he smashed 53 runs on a difficult Chepauk track on Sunday. DC would expect their opener to continue to fire in the tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan: The Orange Cap holder did not have a great day against SRH but it is just a matter of time before he gets amongst the runs.

Steve Smith: The Australian batter got back among the runs against SRH but looked patchy in his approach. With DC playing in Ahmedabad, DC would hope Smith finds his rhythm.

Rishabh Pant: The newly-appointed captain is still searching for runs at the rate that is expected of him. He has struggled in the middle but DC’s highest run-scorer in the IPL can change the complexion of the match at any time.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder hasn’t got the chance to explode in the tournament but he can hit a quick-fire innings any time in the tournament.

Lalit Yadav: Shimron Hetmeyer hasn’t fired in the tournament and he might be dropped for the game. With Ashwin also gone, Yadav could be handy with his bowling and batting.

Axar Patel: He returned to the line-up against SRH and immediately delivered. Axar took two wickets and also bowled a magnificent Super Over for DC.

Chris Woakes: Woakes, who had played first couple of games in this year's IPL, might get a chance in the playing XI due to his all-round abilities.

Amit Mishra: The leg-spinner has been impressive in his performance in the last few matches. And with Ashwin not there, he might have to shoulder the responsibilities of the spin department.

Kagiso Rabada: He hasn’t set the tournament alight with disappointing displays with the ball in the previous matches. But DC would continue to pin their hopes on him to lead the line against RCB.

Avesh Khan: The fast bowler has impressed everyone with his wicket-taking abilities. He took three wickets against SRH and DC is going to trust him.

DC Predicted XI vs SRH: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (capt&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan