DC's Shikhar Dhawan donates 20 lakh, plus individual post-match awards to help fund requirement of oxygen in India

The India opener Shikhar Dhawan also went on to thank the frontline workers for their service.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 30, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals.(IPL)

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan announced the decision to donate 20 lakh plus all his post-match individual performance awards towards mission oxygen to help fund the requirement of oxygen as India battle a disastrous second wave of Covid-19.

Dhawan announced the decision in a tweet on Friday. "We are in unprecedented times right now, and it is the need of the hour that we do everything possible to help each other out," Dhawan said in his statement.

"Over the years, I have received incredible love and support from all of you, for which I am eternally grateful. It's now my turn to give back to the people of this country.

"I will be making a donation of 20 lakhs, plus money from all post-match individual performance awards that I receive from the IPL 2021 towards Mission Oxygen to help fund the requirement of oxygen," Dhawan wrote.

The India opener further went on to thank the frontline workers for their service.

"I would like to thank all the tireless frontline workers for their incredible service. We are forever in your debt," he wrote.

"I also urge everyone to observe all health protocols - wear a mask, sanitize and maintain social distancing. Please step out only when necessary," he said.

"Together, we will win," Dhawan signed off.

