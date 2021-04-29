IPL 2021 DC vs KKR Live Score: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals eye strong comeback against Morgan's rejuvenated KKR
DC vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals will square off against Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders in match no. 25 at Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. DC will be keen to bounce back in the tournament and consolidate the position in the top-half of the points table. At the same time, Morgan's KKR would like to carry on the momentum they got in their previous face-off against Punjab Kings.
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 06:22 PM
Possible milestones for Dinesh Karthik
- 50: Dinesh Karthik is 12 dismissals as wicketkeeper away from completing 50 dismissals for KKR in IPL
- 50: Dinesh Karthik is 13 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for KKR in IPL
- 150: Karthik is 6 dismissals away from completing 150 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in IPL
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 06:16 PM
IPL 2021 live score: Rishabh Pant losing explosiveness?
Pant scored an unbeaten 58 of 48 balls but couldn’t help the Capitals get over the line against Royal Challengers Bangalore. His innings of 58 did not have a single six even when the required rate had climbed above 15 an over. His S/R since last season has dropped below 130 and in fact, his lowest SRs in IPL have come in 2020 & 2021
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 06:12 PM
Kagiso Rabada in IPL 2021
vs RR: 2/30
vs PBKS: 1/43
vs MI: 1/25
vs SRH: 0/25
vs RCB: 1/38
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 06:06 PM
Big milestone on cards for Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra is only five wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in IPL history. If he gets to the milestone tonight, he will overtake Lasith Malinga (170 wickets).
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 06:00 PM
DC vs KKR: Eoin Morgan this season
First 4 matches: 45 runs, 112.50 S/R
Last match: 47 runs, 117.50 S/R
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 05:55 PM
KKR in last five games
vs PBKS: Won by 5 wickets
vs RR: Lost by 6 wickets
vs CSK: Lost by 18 runs
vs RCB: Lost by 38 runs
vs MI: Lost by 10 runs
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 05:50 PM
IPL 2021: DC in last five games
vs RCB: Lost by 1 run
vs SRH: Match tied, won in Super Over
vs MI: Won by 6 wickets
vs PBKS: Won by 6 wickets
vs RR: Lost by 3 wickets
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 05:45 PM
DC vs KKR: head to head
Total matches: 25
DC won: 11
KKR won: 14
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 05:40 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Sheldon Jackson, Sandeep Warrier, Tim Seifert, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Vaibhav Arora
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 05:35 PM
Delhi Capitals squad
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje
Thu, 29 Apr 2021 05:30 PM
IPL 2021 DC vs KKR, Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no 25 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad. The contest will pit a first time captain - Rishabh Pant - against an experienced leader - Eoin Morgan - at the world's largest stadium. KKR will enter into the contest after breaking their losing streak against Punjab Kings in their last game and will look to continue the momentum. DC, on the other hand, will eye a comeback after losing against RCB in their last encounter. Who will come out victorious tonight? Stay tuned with us for all the live updates.