IPL 2021, DC vs RCB: Ishant Sharma replaces Ashwin for DC, RCB hand debut to Daniel Sams

Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 match no. 22 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Both teams have made changes to their playing XI for the IPL 2021 match in Ahmedabad. The Capitals have brought in veteran pacer Ishant Sharma in place of Ravichandran Ashwin. The Indian off-spinner on Monday pulled out of this year’s edition due to the rising cases of Covid-19 in the country. He confirmed the development through a tweet, stating that he would be away from the tournament until normalcy resumes.

“We will look to bowl first. The wicket looks dry, so we want to bowl before the dew sets in. Nothing much to talk about the previous game. We should have won the game before the Super Over. Ishant is playing in place of Ashwin,” said DC skipper Pant at the toss.

RCB, on the other hand, made a couple of changes for the DC clash. Navdeep Saini has been replaced by Rajat Patidar while Daniel Sams has been included in the line-up, in place of Dan Christian.

“We would have bowled as well. Dew is a big factor here. I think it came as early as the first innings. So, we got to set a nice foundation, need to have wickets in hand and go hard. We need to keep that intent going. Saini makes way for Rajat Patidar, he will bat at 3 to give us a bit more batting. Daniel Sams replaces Dan Christian,” said RCB captain Virat Kohli after losing the toss.

Let’s have a look at the playing XIs of both teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Sams, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj