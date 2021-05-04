IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra tests positive for Covid-19, moved to 'designated' medical facility

Delhi Capitals leg-spinner Amit Mishra has been tested positive for Covid-19, the franchise confirmed the development through a tweet on Tuesday night. The confirmation came hours after the IPL General Council and BCCI unanimously decided to postpone the tournament indefinitely in the wake of rising Covid cases in the league’s bio-bubble.

The DC took to Twitter on Tuesday and informed that the veteran cricketer has been moved to a designated medical care facility and all the protocols set by the BCCI and IPL are being followed.

“Delhi Capitals leg spinner Amit Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been moved to a designated medical care facility, as per BCCI & IPL guidelines,” the franchise tweeted.

Delhi Capitals leg spinner Amit Mishra has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been moved to a designated medical care facility, as per BCCI & IPL guidelines. pic.twitter.com/Dp5eZHuBBZ — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 4, 2021

In another tweet, the franchise stated that the DC medical team is constantly monitoring Mishra’s health and ensuring his safety. “The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Mishra and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery,” read another tweet.

The Delhi Capitals medical team is in constant touch with Mishra, and ensuring his safety and well-being. We wish him a speedy recovery 💙 — Delhi Capitals (Stay Home. Wear Double Masks😷) (@DelhiCapitals) May 4, 2021

The spread of infections had led to the postponement of two IPL games earlier.

On Monday, CSK bowling coach Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results. The suspension of the league was announced after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha also tested positive for COVID-19.

The league organisers also issued a formal statement and said that the safety of its players and staff is paramount.

“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind,” it added.

