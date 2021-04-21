Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: 'Disappointed could not finish the game,' Dhawan after DC's 6-wicket win over MI
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony after the match, Dhawan said that he is disappointed he could not finish the game.
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals.(PTI)

Delhi Capitals pulled off an easy win in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, defeating the defending champions by six wickets. Amit Mishra starred with the ball for DC, picking four wickets for 24 runs in four overs to help his side restrict MI to 137/9 in 20 overs.

Shikhar Dhawan set up the chase for Delhi, scoring 45 runs in 42 balls, but he could not finish off the chase, as Rahul Chahar picked his wicket in the 15th over.

"Totally opposite to Wankhede, feeling great to win in Chennai, feels good when you can beat a team like Mumbai Indians, the confidence level will naturally go high," Dhawan said.

"We knew that it would be tough for them when the ball gets wet, the spinners would find it hard, wanted to keep the partnerships going, strung together a good stand with Lalit (Yadav), a bit disappointed at not having finished it off," he added.

"But glad that we ended up winning the game, the way we played, I think we deserved to win," he further said.

DC will next face off against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

