IPL 2021: 'Etiquette is you don't run when ball takes a deflection' - Jimmy Neesham comes to Eoin Morgan's support

New Zealand allrounder Jimmy Neesham on Thursday came in support of Eoin Morgan amid the ongoing controversy involving the Kolkata Knight Riders captain and Delhi Capitals spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The two players were involved in a heated argument during the Indian Premier League 2021 match between the two teams this week.

Ashwin tried to steal a single after a KKR fielder threw the ball at the stumps, but it hit Rishabh Pant and went astray. The act did not impress KKR players - with pacer Tim Southee and Morgan expressing their thoughts to Ashwin, and Ashwin responding back.

Also read: 'Did you refuse to hold World Cup': Virender Sehwag recalls 2019 WC final controversy, takes dig at Eoin Morgan

The incident has sparked the ‘spirit of cricket’ debate once again. Neesham, was asked by a fan whose argument is he supporting among the two players. “Morgan, obviously,” he replied.

Neesham, who was part of New Zealand's 2019 World Cup squad, was then asked by another Twitter user why the Kiwis did not complain when the ball hit Ben Stokes and went for a boundary during the 2019 World Cup.

In his response, Neesham said: "Because they’re runs if the ball crosses the boundary. But the etiquette of the game is that you don’t run if you’ve caused the deflection. It’s just one of those unspoken spirit of the game things."

In a Twitter thread on Thursday, Ashwin took a dig at Morgan and explained his stance over the incident. "In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory," Ashwin wrote while adding that he was standing up for himself.