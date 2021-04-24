Everyone executed well and bowled according to plan against Mumbai, says Shami

Punjab Kings pacer Mohammed Shami lauded the bowling unit of the side after an emphatic nine-wicket win over Mumbai Indians on Friday and said everyone executed well and bowled according to the plan.

A spirited bowling performance restricted Mumbai Indians to 131/6 in their allotted 20 overs despite Rohit's 63-run knock. In reply, a half-century from KL Rahul and Chris Gayle's 43-run knock helped Punjab Kings to win the game with 14 balls to spare. For Punjab, Shami and Ravi Bishnoi scalped two wickets each.

"Overall yes, because we lost three games, it was very important to give a good start. Especially on this wicket, it was important to understand the first game and learn from our mistakes and not repeat them again. Against the champion team, everyone executed well and bowled according to the plan and the results are in front of us," Shami said in a video posted on Punjab Kings' official Twitter handle.

"I always try to give my best and what is good for the team. The responsibilities given to me in certain conditions I aim to achieve that. ...The responsibility I got, I executed them well and we got the results," he added.

Shami said that openers made the work easy for them in chasing a below-par total.

"We can't say it was easy but the way our batsmen set the tone from the start, we had wickets in hand. On this wicket, it's important to have wickets in hand. If you have wickets in hand it doesn't matter what's the score and you can cover it up in the end," the pacer said.

Punjab will now face Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

