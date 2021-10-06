Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Felt like I was making my debut again for MI, says Neesham
cricket

IPL 2021: Felt like I was making my debut again for MI, says Neesham

Published on Oct 06, 2021 09:45 AM IST
James Neesham marked his comeback with a three-wicket haul and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wicket as MI restricted RR to 90/9 in 20 overs,(BCCI/IPL)
ANI |

After taking three wickets against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians' all-rounder James Neesham said that he felt like he was making his debut all over again for the franchise.

Neesham has played just two games this season, managing to take three wickets. The match against Rajasthan was Neesham's first since the IPL 2021 resumed in the UAE.

"Yeah, look obviously, the tournament has been weird, I felt like I was debuting again after the break. Coming out and giving a performance like this when we needed to win two from two was very pleasing. Hopefully, it falls our way and sneak into the playoffs," Neesham told teammate Nathan Coulter-Nile in a video posted on iplt20.com.

Ishan Kishan played an unbeaten knock of 50 runs off just 25 balls with the help of five 4s and three 6s to help Mumbai Indians defeat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets with 70 balls to spare on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, Coulter-Nile returned with figures of 4-14 as Rajasthan Royals was restricted to 90/9 in the allotted twenty overs. Jimmy Neesham also took three wickets as no Rajasthan batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul.

Mumbai Indians will next lock horns against SunRisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'Champion bowler': Harbhajan names spinner he hopes to see in India T20 WC squad

'Had a chat with Virat': Ishan Kishan credits four T20 stalwarts for comeback

IPL 2021 updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap list after RR vs MI match

'You'll get chance to bid me farewell': Dhoni on venue of possible last match
TRENDING TOPICS
World Teachers' Day
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Nobel Prize in medicine
Down Detector
World Animal Day 2021
Covid case
Ghanshyam Nayak
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP