IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Dhoni vs Morgan as Chennai and Kolkata battle for IPL trophy in Dubai
- IPL 2021 Final Live Score, CSK vs KKR: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings take on Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL Match Today. Chennai are eyeing a 4th Indian Premier League title, while Kolkata are seeking their 3rd. Follow CSK vs KKR Live score and updates on the live blog.
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Final: It's D-Day of this edition of the Indian Premier League. Today, at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE, we will find out which team, between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders, will lift the glittering IPL trophy today. While CSK will be gunning for their fourth title, second only to Mumbai Indians' five, KKR will be eyeing their third to become only the third team (after MI and CSK), to win the tournament thrice. There is a lot of history on the line as two World Cup-winning captains will be locking horns. This is the final of IPL 2021 and it's an unmissable encounter.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 06:05 PM
IPL 2021 Live Score: Varun Chakaravarthy vs Dhoni- Watch out for this battle
• In the last three innings vs KKR, he has been dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy which is joint 3rd most dismissals by bower to dismiss Dhoni in IPL.
Zaheer Khan – 7 wickets | Pragyan Ojha- 6 wickets | Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Varun Chakravarthy and Shane Watson- 3 wickets.
• Out of his 13 dismissals against KKR, 8 times he has been dismissed by a spinner. Dhoni averages 26.38 against KKR spinners which is the lowest among all the active teams.
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 06:00 PM
Dhoni vs Morgan: Both captains are struggling
• Both the captains have struggle throughout the season Morgan has 4 ducks which is the most by captain in an IPL season.
o 10 times he has been dismissed in single-digit scores.
Morgan has a strike rate of 98.47 and Dhoni has a strike rate of 106.54 which is 2nd lowest and 5th lowest by a skipper in an IPL season with 10 innings batted.
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:55 PM
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by KKR vs CSK
Highest Total Chased- 191 On May 27, 2012
Lowest Total Defended- 167 On Oct 07, 2020
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:50 PM
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Top performances by CSK vs KKR
Highest Total Chased- 203 On Apr 10, 2018
Lowest Total Defended- 134 On Apr 28, 2015
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:45 PM
IPL 2021 Final CSK vs KKR: Kolkata bowlers have put on a show in the UAE leg
Along with the batting, KKR bowlers have risen to the occasion in the 2nd half of the IPL 2021.
In UAE KKR bowlers have picked 59 wickets in 9 matches so far which is 7 wickets per innings whereas in India earlier they pick 5 wickets per innings.
As a result, if we look at the bowling unit in this season so far, KKR’s bowlers have an economy rate of 7.48 and an average of 23.90 which is the best among all the teams.
Since 2014 Kolkata Knight Rider has played 6 matches at Dubai and has won thrice and three ended in losing cause.
KKR bowling unit has an economy rate of 7.39 which is the best among all the teams in this venue.
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:40 PM
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2021 Live: CSK Openers hold key
CSK’s opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis has given them starts and the top and as a pair has scored 695 runs in 15 innings, which is the 4th most by an opening pair in an IPL season.
Faf and Ruturaj have opened the innings twice against Kolkata and scored 189 runs in two innings.
o 74 at Abu Dhabi, 2021
o 115 at Mumbai, 2021.
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:35 PM
IPL 2021 Final: All bow down to the king of IPL finals, MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni will be playing his 10th IPL final, Most IPL finals by a player:
o MS Dhoni-9 (8 with CSK and 1 with RPSG)
o Suresh Raina- 8
o Dwayne Bravo, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, A Rayudu, K Pollard and Rohit Sharma- 6
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:30 PM
IPL 2021 Final Live Cricket Score: So, the big question is, bat or bowl first?
KKR will be playing their 3rd IPL final and have won in both the previous Finals. Both their wins have come in while chasing a target.
o 5 times team chasing the target has won the Final.
o 8 times in 13 matches team batting first has won the Final.
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:25 PM
CSK vs KKR: Finals and the Trends
KKR are storming into the Finals with 4 consecutive wins out of which 3 have come while chasing.
KKR has 9 wins in IPL 2021 out of which 7 have come in successful chases, which is 2nd most wins by a team in chases in IPL 2021.
In the UAE leg, KKR has won all the 6 matches when they were chasing a target in IPL 2021, which is joint 2nd most by a team in UAE in IPL.
On the contrary CSK under MS Dhoni’s captaincy haven’t lost a game in chases in UAE since last season, they have a streak of 7 consecutive successful chases
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:20 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score: Can Morgan stop Dhoni and CSK's encore?
Kolkata will be playing their 3rd IPL final, having both their previous 2. Interestingly, IPL 2021's final will be a repeat of IPL 2021's final.
Last time these sides met in the summit clash, KKR emerged victorious and won their maiden title.
CSK posted 190/3 in 20 overs and in response, KKR chased it down in 19.4 overs with 5 wickets to spare
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:15 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Match: It's MS Dhoni vs Eoin Morgan
There is so much in common between the two captains. Both Dhoni and Morgan have captained a World Cup-winning side and both skippers are known for their big-hitting abilities. But Dhoni has the experience of winning an IPL title, that too thrice. So, advantage CSK and MS?
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:10 PM
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Venue Insights - Dubai (Pt 1)
Best Bowling Figures:
5/32 By Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings) Against Rajasthan
Royals In 2021.
Highest Partnership:
181 By Shane Watson And Faf Du Plessis (Chennai Super
Kings) For 1st Wicket Against Punjab Kings In 2020.
Win Rate Batting First:
10% (1 Won; 9 Lost)
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:05 PM
IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score: Venue Insights - Dubai (Pt 1)
Highest Team Total:
219/2 By Sunrisers Hyderabad Against Delhi Capitals In 2020.
Lowest Team Total:
109/10 By Royal Challengers Bangalore Against Punjab Kings
In 2020.
Highest Individual Score:
132 By KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) Against Royal Challengers
Bangalore In 2020.
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 05:00 PM
IPL 2021: How did Chennai and Kolkata fare earlier in the playoffs?
Chennai Super Kings -Qualifier 1- Beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets
Kolkata Knight Riders:
- Eliminator- Beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
-Qualifier 2 - Beat Delhi Capitals by three wickets
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 04:55 PM
IPL 2021 Final: Will be CSK's 4th or KKR's 3rd?
The IPL 2021 will be a battle between former champions. Today, we will find out whether Chennai will lift the title for the 4th time. If KKR win, it will be their 3rd title. Who have you got?
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 04:50 PM
CSK vs KKR: Head-to-Head contests
Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have faced each other 24 times in the IPL and CSK lead the overall head-to-head battle 16-8. If KKR are to win the title, they have no choice but to make it 16-9.
-
Fri, 15 Oct 2021 04:45 PM
CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Final:
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Final of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders being played at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE. For MS Dhoni's CSK, it's about winning a fourth Indian Premier League title. On the other hand for the Eoin Morgan-led KKR, it is about lifting that glittering trophy for the third time. Both skippers know what a thing or two about leading their troops to a big title, ICC World Cup to be exact, and that is what makes this summit clash all the more mouth-watering. So, all my lovely viewers, fasten your seat belts, grab your snacks and beverages, sit back and relax! This is as big as it gets! This is the final showdown!