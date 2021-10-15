IPL 2021 Final, CSK vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Dhoni vs Morgan as Chennai and Kolkata battle for IPL trophy in Dubai

CSK vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2021 Final: It's D-Day of this edition of the Indian Premier League. Today, at the Dubai International Stadium in the UAE, we will find out which team, between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders, will lift the glittering IPL trophy today. While CSK will be gunning for their fourth title, second only to Mumbai Indians' five, KKR will be eyeing their third to become only the third team (after MI and CSK), to win the tournament thrice. There is a lot of history on the line as two World Cup-winning captains will be locking horns. This is the final of IPL 2021 and it's an unmissable encounter.