IPL 2021 Final, KKR Predicted XI vs CSK: With Andre Russell 'in mix', Eoin Morgan plots final adjustments

After securing a nail-biting win against Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2, Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will now aim to clinch the Indian Premier League title, when they lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash on Friday evening in Dubai.

The team have produced a remarkable turnaround in the second leg played in UAE and it won't come as a surprise if they overhaul the mighty CSK in the finals. KKR mentor David Hussey hinted that Andre Russell is recovering well from his injury and it will be interesting to see if the team make some final adjustments in their playing XI going into the heavyweight contest.

"He (Russell) was bowling before the game against DC, so he might be in the mix,” the KKR mentor said after the contest against DC.

Here is a look at KKR Predicted XI vs CSK:

1 Shubman Gill: Just when it felt that Shubman Gill is not in his best touch, the young opener ensured that the team can still rely on him to provide them with a solid start at the top. He did the same in the previous encounter against Capitals, scoring 46 in the same number of deliveries and went on to add 96 runs for the opening wickets with Venkatesh Iyer.

2 Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer has emerged to be one of the key performers from the KKR camp in the second leg. The left-handed batter grabbed the spotlight after smashing consecutive 50s in the second phase in UAE and also went on to score another in the previous clash against Capitals.

3 Rahul Tripathi: Rahul Tripathi is ranked second in the list of highest run-getters from the KKR unit and his abilities to rescue the side from a tough situation will make him an automatic pick going into the clash.

4 Nitish Rana: Nitish Rana, who opened the KKR innings with Gill in the first phase,x` now comes a bit down the order, mostly after the powerplay. Being a good option against spin, KKR would hope for Rana to come on top of CSK spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Moeen Ali.

5 Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine may not have made an impact with the bat in the previous clash but his contribution with the ball cannot be ruled out. In the clash against DC, Narine completed his four-over quota at an economy of just over six.

6 Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik is an automatic pick being a wicket-keeper. In terms of batting, the veteran cricketer is rated above Tim Seifert, the second wicket-keeper present in the KKR setup.

7 Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan will look to add another feather in his illustrious cap and ensure he wins the IPL trophy in his first season as full-time KKR captain. Morgan replaced Karthik as KKR captain midway during the previous season last year.

8 Andre Russell: Going by his reputation, Morgan would love to have someone like Andre Russell in the playing XI. The all-rounder can swing the match away from the opposition at any given circumstance, something that the English cricketer won't like to miss in the finals.

9 Shivam Mavi: The team have shown trust in Shivam Mavi and the youngster has stood up to the task. In the previous clash against DC, the seamer completed his four overs with clinical figures, including the prized wicket of Marcus Stoinis.

10 Lockie Ferguson: The Kiwi speedster will look to stop Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad from firing at the top. In the edition so far, the pacer has scalped 13 wickets in just seven matches, which also included an impressive show against the Rajasthan Royals.

11 Varun Chakravarthy: Considering his economical contributions along with the ability to provide the team with wickets both in and after the powerplay overs, Varun Chakravarthy is KKR's another automatic pick. The mystery spinner leads the charts among the KKR bowlers with 18 wickets at an economy of just above six an over.

Our KKR Predicted XI vs CSK: Shubman Gill, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell