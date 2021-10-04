IPL 2021: 'First huddle' cleared for RCB, but Virat Kohli says 'still have areas to improve' to reach top 2

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Punjab Kings on Sunday to earn a spot in the Indian Premier League 2021 playoffs. It was an easy win for Virat Kohli & co. in the end - with PBKS middle-order once again failing to contribute despite Mayank Agarwal and captain KL Rahul giving the team a solid start at the top in 165-run chase.

This is for the first time since 2011 that RCB have reached the playoffs with matches in hand, as Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony. But the big question for RCB is what next?

This is Kohli's final stint as RCB captain as he is ready to step down from the post from next year. But for now, Kohli wants his team to improve upon certain areas to get into top two.

“It feels amazing (qualification). I don't think after 2011, we haven't done it with games to spare, but it's a great position to be in. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign for the team,” Kohli said on Star Sports.

“Now we have two more opportunities to finish in the top two and that gives the added motivation to play even more fearlessly,” he added.

“The first huddle for any team is qualification. We still have areas to improve so that we work on those areas and get into the top 2,” the RCB skipper signed off.

RCB are yet to win an IPL trophy and if Kohli can win it in his final year as captain, he would add a big feather to his already illustrious cap.

