‘From Australia to IPL captaincy’: Fans react after Rishabh Pant appointed as Delhi Capitals captain

Delhi Capitals on Tuesday named Rishabh Pant as their new captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which begins on April 9. The franchise took this step after regular captain Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the tournament due to a shoulder injury that he suffered during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series.

The franchise confirmed the development through a statement. This will be 23-year-old Pant's debut as IPL captain. The wicketkeeper-batsman has captained Delhi's state team in the past.

As soon as the news broke out, cricket fans on social media came up with special messages to congratulate the youngster and expressed their excitement to see Pant lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021.

Pant has been in a rich vein of form lately. He was one of the architects of India's historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia in January. He then played a big role in India's 3-1 Test series win against England, scoring 270 runs from six innings with the help of a century.

Pant also returned to India's white-ball team against England. After a decent outing in the T20 Internationals, he was in cracking form in the ODI series, hitting 77 and 78 in the two matches he played.