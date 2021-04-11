IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones David Warner can reach this season

David Warner will return to the Indian Premier League with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday when they take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their opening game of IPL 2021.

David Warner, as captain of the side, guided SRH to the third position in the points table in the previous season and he would look to better that this year.

Warner has been a massive part of the franchisee since his first day here. The destructive Australian batsman has finished as the Hyderabad side's top-scorer in every season he has played for them. Barring 2018, Warner has donned the 'Orange Army' jersey each year since 2014.

This consistency is the reason why Warner is the only player to have won 3 Orange Caps- awarded to the highest run-scorer each season. He won them in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Let's take a quick look at his exploits with the bat for SRH

IPL Season Runs Scored Matches Played 2020 548 16 2019 692 12 2017 641 14 2016 848 17 2015 562 14 2014 528 14

All in all, Warner has scored a total of 5254 runs in 142 innings at an average of 42.71, which is also the highest average in the league. He has an IPL-career strike rate of 141.54. He has eight centuries and 48 half-centuries to his name.

In the list of most fours hit in the IPL, Warner is only second to Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan. While Dhawan has hit 601 boundaries, southpaw Warner has smashed 510 of them.

-Milestones he can reach-

For an IPL veteran like Warner, not many records/milestones are not out of reach as such players have already accomplished so much. New season brings new opportunities and like every year, Warner is closing in on a few records:

-With 2 more T20 matches Warner will be playing his 300th T20 match. He will be 32nd player to play 300 T20 matches.

-Warner needs 176 runs more to complete 10000 T20 runs, he will be the 4th batsman to achieve this feast after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik.

-Warner needs two more catches to complete 150 catches in T20s.

-Warner needs 5 sixes to complete 200 sixes in IPL.

-Warner needs 88 runs more to complete 1000 runs vs KKR in IPL, he would be the 1st player to score a 1000 runs vs any team in IPL.