IPL 2021: Full list of records & milestones Hardik Pandya can achieve this season

After a long gap of one and a half years, all-rounder Hardik Pandya resumed his bowling in the shortest format of the game. He didn’t bowl at all in IPL 2020, neither did he bowl any spells in the T20I series Australia. Despite not bowling regularly, the Baroda all-rounder made an impactful comeback with the ball against England by being economical.

In the recently-concluded T20I series against England, Pandya bowled 17 overs at an economy rate of 6.94. This is his 2nd best economy across T20s in a season. He managed to pick three wickets at an average of 39.33. Notably, Pandya’s economy in the previous 3 seasons (2019/20, 2019 & 2018/19) was 9.50.

Pandya is also known for his exploits with the bat in the death overs. His batting strike rate was 222.6.

As the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is knocking on the doors, the Mumbai Indians will hope Pandya can contribute equally both with the bat and ball. The defending champions will face Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the season opener.

Hardik Pandya’s record against RCB:

Pandya has scored 217 runs from 11 innings at an average of 54.25. His average of 54.25 is the 2nd best against RCB among the 42 batsmen who have batted in 10+ innings against the Virat Kohli-led side.

Let’s have a look at all the milestones that he may reach during the upcoming season:

Hardik Pandya is 14 fours away from completing 100 fours in IPL

He is 7 sixes away from completing 100 sixes in IPL

He is 1 catch away from completing 50 catches in IPL

He needs 8 wickets to complete 50 wickets in IPL

He is 11 catches away from completing 100 catches across T20s