IPL 2021: 'Greatest last over I've seen' - Graeme Swann, Parthiv Patel laud Kartik Tyagi's match-winning performance

With Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooram in the middle for Punjab Kings, and four runs needed to win, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson gave the ball to youngster Kartik Tyagi in the Indian Premier League 2021 encounter on Tuesday. With eight wickets in hand, scoring four runs in six balls seemed like an easy job for PBKS.

But somehow, Tyagi managed to bowl three dot balls and got two wickets in the final over to help script a thrilling two-run win for his side.

Also read: 'It's going to be waste of such God-given talent': Gavaskar says Samson needs to improve his shot-selection

The cricket fraternity was in awe of Tyagi's efforts after the match with former England cricketer Graeme Swann and former India wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel praising the young fast bowler.

“That is quite possibly the greatest last over that I have seen. Tyagi bowled an absolute stonking over. Two wickets, one run, defending only four. I’ll take my hat off to him. The third ball of the over was a brilliant one for me. Very full and then the caught behind happened. When the right-hander came in, he saw it and stepped across. That could have been a wide but not for me because the batsman stepped wide and followed him. Three off the last ball and now the pressure was on and that was an absolutely perfectly executed yorker to wrap up the game,” Swann said on Star Sports after the match.

“Everytime now when there would be 4-5 runs needed in one over, we are going to say ‘Can we pull off a Kartik Tyagi’? When you need only 4 off the last over, first couple of balls you will wait ‘let’s see what happened’. But as we have been talking about the execution, the way he nailed those yorkers. You have to give him credit. We are short of words. I cannot believe what I saw today,” Parthiv added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON