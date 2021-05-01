IPL 2021: 'Hardly focus where we are in points table,' says MS Dhoni after CSK's 4-wicket loss to MI

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni insisted that his team does not focus too much on the Indian Premier League 2021 points table and take things one game at a time. Dhoni's remarks came after CSK suffered a four-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

On the back of Ambati Rayudu's 72*-run knock (off 27 balls), CSK had posted a mammoth total of 219 for MI to chase. But Kieron Pollard smashed 87* runs in 34 balls to lead his team to a win.

Speaking after the match on Star Sports, Dhoni was asked his thoughts on how the defeat would affect the points table.

But in his reply, Dhoni said that in IPL, a team wins few games and lose a few games.

"In a tournament like this, you will win and lose a few close games. When you are under the pump, you learn a lot," he said.

"Irrespective where we are in the points table, we take one game at a time. We hardly ever focus where we are standing on the table. That has been our good point along the way," Dhoni added.

This was CSK's 2nd defeat in the tournament so far. Their previous defeat had come against Delhi Capitals. CSK still are at the top position in the table, tied at 10 points with Royal Challengers Bangalore and DC.

