Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Hasaranga, Chameera released by RCB, to join national team
cricket

IPL 2021: Hasaranga, Chameera released by RCB, to join national team

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday announced that Sri Lanka cricketers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the team's bio bubble ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Eliminator.
IPL 2021: Hasaranga, Chameera released by RCB, to join national team(TWITTER)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 02:00 PM IST
ANI | , Dubai [uae[

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday announced that Sri Lanka cricketers Wanindu Hasaranga and Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the team's bio bubble ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Eliminator.

Hasaranga and Chameera have been released to join the Sri Lanka squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup qualifiers.

"OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT Wanindu Hasaranga & Dushmantha Chameera have been released from the RCB bio bubble as they join up with the SL team for their #WT20 qualifiers. We wish both of them the best & thank them for their professionalism & hard work during #IPL2021," RCB tweeted.

KKR will lock horns with RCB on Monday in the Eliminator.

Coming back to Sri Lanka, the Asian side on Sunday announced the final 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Lahiru Kumara, Binura Fernando and Akila Dananjaya have been included in the final squad by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Last month, Mahela Jayawardene was appointed as the consultant of the Sri Lankan squad for the first round of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

RELATED STORIES

Sri Lanka will play in two ICC-organised World Cup warm-up games, on October 12 and 14 before commencing its T20 World Cup campaign.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka - Captain, Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva - Vice Captain, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
wanindu hasaranga dushmantha chameera royal challenger bangalore ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Indian Wells: Murray schools Alcaraz; Tsitsipas shines under lights

Australia's Marsh heads into T20 World Cup eyeing Test side recall

England not strongest for Ashes but Australia cannot be complacent - Atherton

‘MS Dhoni is the greatest never bet against him, Long live the king'
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP