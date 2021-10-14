‘He is tall, a Stephen Fleming clone’: David Hussey names KKR youngster who has got ‘a big future’ in the game

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer has been a great find for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. He has been spot-on right from the beginning and stood up whenever his team needed him to deliver, be it with the bat or ball.

So far, Iyer has played 9 games in the tournament and scored 320 runs at an average of 40, including three half-centuries. With the ball in hand, he has also scalped 3 wickets. In the second qualifier against Delhi Capitals, he top-scored with 55 off 41 balls as KKR won the game by 3 wickets to qualify for the IPL 2021 finals.

After the match, team’s chief mentor David Hussey lavished praise on Iyer and compared him with former New Zealand skipper and current Chennai Super Kings coach Stephen Fleming.

“We have found a player in Venkatesh Iyer. Not only he is a classy player but also a wonderful person. He struck the ball superbly from ball one. Some of those big sixes he hit actually changed the tempo of the game and got us into a winning position,” said Hussey during the post-match presentation.

“Our openers complement each other very well. He's just a class player at the top. He is tall, a Stephen Fleming clone, I believe. He's got a big future in the game,” he added.

Andre Russell has been missing games for KKR in the last few weeks but Hussey said everyone is available for the selection for IPL 2021 final against CSK on Friday.

“I think Russell will be in the fix. We have to discuss this with the medical staff first. He has been doing all the practices. He is definitely in the mix. Yes, of course he (Shakib Al Hasan) is available. He is a fine player he has probably won us two games. Everyone is going to be available for selection and it is going to be a tough call for the head coach,” said Hussey.

