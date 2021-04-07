‘He never talks cricket in the middle’: Dinesh Karthik names his ‘favourite partner', speaks about his batting position

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) former captain Dinesh Karthik is gearing up for a new Indian Premier League season which begins on Saturday in Chennai. The wicketkeeper-batsman is leaving no stone unturned to prepare for KKR’s opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, he conducted a question-and-answer session with his fans on Twitter. When about his favourite partner in KKR, Karthik took skipper Eoin Morgan’s name.

“My favourite partner has to be @Eoin16. He never talks cricket in the middle, only random stuff...I enjoy doing that!” replied Karthik.

Another fan asked about the ‘most exciting KKR recruitment’ in the IPL 2021 auction. Karthik replied that having Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan back was exciting for the franchise.

“It's always great to have Shakib Al Hasan with us, he has been a very exciting recruit for us. He has played with KKR before so it's great to have him back in our team,” Karthik replied.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer also spoke about his batting position in the upcoming tournament and said that he is looking to bat longer this season.

“Yes, I am. Knowing McCullum & Morgan, the batting order is going to be very flexible and it will be depending upon the situation where I will be batting,” tweeted Karthik.

In IPL 2020, Dinesh Karthik chose to step down as KKR skipper after struggling with the bat. The management then gave the control to England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan. The change worked as the team returned to the winning ways but missed the ticket to playoffs due to a low net run rate. They finished fifth in the league stage with 14 points in their kitty.