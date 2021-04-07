‘I’m just glad two teams went hard for me’: Maxwell explains why the 14.25 crore RCB contract didn't surprise him

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is eager to share the dressing room with the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be Maxwell’s fourth IPL franchise. He had represented the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the past editions.

Before getting picked by RCB in the IPL 2021 players’ auction, Maxwell represented the Punjab-based franchise last year and had a horrific season. He managed to score just 108 runs at a strike rate of 101.88 from 13 matches, that too, without hitting a single six. As a result, the franchise decided to part ways with him.

Despite a disappointing season in 2021, Maxwell bagged a hefty RCB contract worth ₹14.25 crore. While many cricket experts raised eyebrows on this trade, the all-rounder himself wasn’t surprised at all.

In a video released by RCB on social media, Maxwell said he was aware that certain teams needed an off-spinning all-rounder who could in the middle order.

“Not really [surprised], I thought there might be a little bit of interest. I think a lot of teams want that middle-order player; I knew there were a couple of teams who were looking for a middle-order player who can bowl off-spin as well. I am just glad two teams went hard for me and in the end, RCB got hold of me,” Glenn Maxwell said.

“I suppose for me, I am so excited to get going again. New team, new tournament, we are back in India, I am excited to get stuck in. It was nice to see some friendly faces and just get some of that energy that you have been conserving during the seven-day quarantine. I want to have a positive influence on the group, if I see improvement in the whole squad, I want to make sure that everything I do has a positive influence on the group,” he added.

Virat Kohli’s RCB will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener on Friday at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium.