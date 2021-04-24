IPL 2021: 'It makes such a big difference': Kevin Pietersen lauds Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowling department

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has remarked that Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli now feels comfortable about his bowling department. This statement comes after RCB maintained a perfect start to Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL) season by winning their first four games.

RCB have usually relied on their batting line-up, laced with superstars like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers among others. Their bowling, however, has often proved to be ineffective but in IPL 2021, the bowlers have well and truly come to the fore.

In their ranks is Harshal Patel, who is currently the Purple Cap holder with 12 wickets from 4 matches. He also took a five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 season opener. In top-12, RCB have three bowlers so far; Kyle Jamieson (6 wickets) and Mohammed Siraj (5).

The bowlers have complemented the batting department extremely well. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad, for example, the team defended a modest 149.

Virat Kohli also mentioned that the Bangalore franchise may have finally found an answer to their death bowling woes in Patel, who has been spectacular at the back end of the innings. Siraj and Jamieson cause damage with the new, hard ball, and spinners do their job in the middle-orders by stemming the run-flow.

Speaking to Star Sports on the topic of RCB's bowling attack, cricketer-turned commentator Pietersen said: "I think it makes such a big difference to RCB, the bowling department. Virat Kohli has been desperately searching for combinations in his bowlers – to try and make sure that they start the innings with the impact, like they're able to do with the bat. Kohli, De Villiers, they've now got Glenn Maxwell, Devdutt Padikkal, they've got all that. So, the batting department is absolutely fine. It is the bowling department that they have struggled with. Dale Steyn, like I said earlier, Mitchell Starc, was someone who was almost there, almost came."

He added: " They've got through that many bowlers. It looks like they've been comfortable with Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj. Yuzvendra Chahal is not the kind of guy that has to come on in the third and fourth over and then drag it back and get all the wickets. As good as he is, that's a hell of a lot of pressure for somebody to do every single season."

Pietersen also added that they have got great back-ups to turn to in case the need ever arises.

" So, I just think that bowling department is something that Virat now feels comfortable about. And when you've got guys like Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, and Daniel Sams all still waiting to play, he knows that he's got back-up,” concluded Pietersen.

RCB are currently at the top of the points table and next play second-placed Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.