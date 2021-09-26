IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah removes Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers in consecutive balls as MI give 9 runs in final two overs

When AB de Villiers came out to bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Mumbai Indians, it seemed like he was in the mood for a big show. He struck a six and a four straight away indicating his instructions to MI bowlers.

On the other end, a well-settled Glenn Maxwell was also dealing in boundaries and completed a 33-ball fifty with six fours and three sixes.

In the death overs, it seemed RCB will be able to post a mammoth total with De Villiers and Maxwell in the middle. But MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah had other plans.

Bowling the penultimate over, Bumrah dismissed both RCB stalwarts in consecutive deliveries. Maxwell was the first to go, mistiming a shot on a slow delivery to Trent Boult.

On the next ball, Bumrah managed to produce an edge off De Villiers, as the ball landed in Quinton de Kock's gloves behind the stumps.

Bumrah finished the penultimate over with just six runs. Boult, bowling the final over gave just three runs and picked another wicket - as MI restricted RCB to 165/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of outstanding final two overs.

