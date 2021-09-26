Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah removes Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers in consecutive balls as MI give 9 runs in final two overs
cricket

IPL 2021: Jasprit Bumrah removes Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers in consecutive balls as MI give 9 runs in final two overs

Bumrah finished the penultimate over with just six runs. Boult, bowling the final over gave just three runs and picked another wicket - as MI restricted RCB to 165/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of outstanding final two overs.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 26, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates AB de Villiers' wicket.(IPL)

When AB de Villiers came out to bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2021 match against Mumbai Indians, it seemed like he was in the mood for a big show. He struck a six and a four straight away indicating his instructions to MI bowlers.

On the other end, a well-settled Glenn Maxwell was also dealing in boundaries and completed a 33-ball fifty with six fours and three sixes.

IPL 2021, MI vs RCB - LIVE UPDATES!

In the death overs, it seemed RCB will be able to post a mammoth total with De Villiers and Maxwell in the middle. But MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah had other plans.

Bowling the penultimate over, Bumrah dismissed both RCB stalwarts in consecutive deliveries. Maxwell was the first to go, mistiming a shot on a slow delivery to Trent Boult. 

On the next ball, Bumrah managed to produce an edge off De Villiers, as the ball landed in Quinton de Kock's gloves behind the stumps.

Bumrah finished the penultimate over with just six runs. Boult, bowling the final over gave just three runs and picked another wicket - as MI restricted RCB to 165/6 in 20 overs, courtesy of outstanding final two overs.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

‘It’s enjoyable when you don't do so well and still win’: MS Dhoni

IPL 2021: Kohli becomes first Indian batsman to achieve rare milestone in T20s

IPL 2021: Jadeja's fiery cameo guides CSK to a thrilling 2-wicket win

IPL 2021: Hardik Pandya returns for Mumbai Indians against RCB
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP