RCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2021: Rohit's Mumbai Indians take on Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore for a much-needed win

IPL 2021 Live Score, RCB vs MI: Mumbai Indians tend to start slow, and their back-to-back defeats at the start of the second phase of IPL 14 bears testament. However, time is slowly running out and they need to get back to winning ways. But the task won't be an easy one as they will square off against a bruised Royal Challengers Bangalore unit at the Dubai International Stadium. The Virat Kohli-led side would also be eager to snap their losing streak. Irrespective of what happens, the fans and the viewers are assured of top-class cricket and top-notch entertainment. Let's find out who walks away with two points today.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON