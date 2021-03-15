More money doesn't mean ball suddenly swings more: KKR pacer Cummins on expectations of 15.5 crore price tag

In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the amount of money a player goes for is directly proportional to the expectations of him, if not more. Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping INR 15.50 crore at the 2020 IPL auction, admitted he felt the weight of the hefty price tag. Cummins, the most expensive overseas player at the time, admitted that that big money puts a different kind of pressure on the player but also added that it is something that players should manage.

Talking about the expectations of him to perform in the IPL, Cummins said that pressure is always there while playing at the highest level. During a chat on KKR"s YouTube channel, the fast bowler added: "Whenever you play professional cricket anywhere, there will be lots of pressure. If you are coming off a good game, there is pressure to do it again; if you are coming off a bad game, there is pressure to perform."

READ | 'He's promised he's going to commit everything to be all-rounder the team needs': Kohli lauds 'priceless' Pandya

Speaking about the pressure of the auction, the 27-year-old bowler explained it's important for a player to deal with it, and "just because you have gone for more money doesn't mean, the ball suddenly swings more or the wicket is suddenly greener, or the boundaries are bigger."

He tries to concentrate on what he does well and believes this approach will bring about the best success for KKR as long as he is there.

Last season, the New South Wales speedster picked up 12 wickets in 14 matches as KKR failed to make the playoffs. His economy rate of 7.86, however, was a little higher than his T20I economy rate of 6.94.

In his 30-match IPL career so far, KKR's premier fast bowler has only bagged 29 wickets, and in the upcoming 14th edition, the onus will be on him to take that tally a lot higher.