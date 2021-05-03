IPL 2021, KKR Predicted vs RCB: Kolkata Knight Riders likely to make a bowling change to curb their inconsistency

The Kolkata Knight Riders will take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, match no. 30 at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium on Monday. It’s been a tough season for KKR as they have managed to win just 2 out of 7 games in this season so far. They have lost their previous game to Delhi Capitals and would be desperate to curb their inconsistency when they square off against one of the table toppers – Virat Kohli’s RCB.

READ | IPL 2021, RCB Predicted XI vs KKR: Virat Kohli may recall Washington Sundar after loss against Delhi Capitals

Let’s have a look at our KKR predicted XI vs RCB for IPL 2021 match:

Rahul Tripathi: Promoting Rahul Tripathi up the order may help KKR getting good starts. Tripathi has been consistent so far in IPL 2021.

Shubman Gill: Gill was among runs while batting against the Delhi Capitals in the last match. He may have missed his fifty but it’s a big relief for KKR that he’s back in form.

Nitish Rana: After striking well in the first two games, Nitish Rana struggled to get runs in the top of the order. A change of batting position may help Rana find his lost rhythm.

Dinesh Karthik: Karthik is one of the crucial cogs in the KKR line-up but he is yet to express himself. As the experts have also suggested, Karthik must be promoted up the order.

Andre Russell: Russell has recently discovered his long-lost batting mojo. He fired against DC while others were easily undone. Promoting up the order can help KKR post big totals.

Eoin Morgan: Eoin Morgan has been struggling with the bat ever since the tournament kicked off. After a 2-ball duck versus DC, Morgan needs to push his limits before it’s too late for his side.

Shakib Al Hasan: The Bangladesh all-rounder likely return to the line-up in place of Sunil Narine, who is yet to leave an impact.

Pat Cummins: Cummins has found his rhythm back and is delivering as expected. He has also been hitting the ball so cleanly which makes him more dangerous.

Varun Chakravarthy: Varun Chakravarthy returned wicketless against DC. He has been consistent this season but needs to get back among wickets.

Prasidh Krishna: Krishna is KKR’s go-to bowler who provides the much-needed balance to the side.

Shivam Mavi: Mavi had a nightmarish outing against DC as he got hit for 6 boundaries in the opening over. But one bad game won’t hamper his position in the next game against RCB. He needs to come stronger if given a chance.

KKR Predicted XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy