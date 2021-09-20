KKR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2021: Can Virat Kohli restart RCB's campaign with a win over KKR?
- IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, KKR vs RCB Latest Match updates: Kolkata Knight Riders look to eye a win against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB.
IPL 2021 Live Score, Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): The stage is set for another big rivalry of IPL to resume - it is KKR vs RCB. The two teams have played some of the best contests over the years - it was also the first-ever match in IPL history. RCB, while in good form, had to make a few replacements before the resumption, while KKR have pretty much the same squad as before. So, things could get pretty interesting once again.
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 05:41 PM
KKR vs RCB: History
Total number of matches played: 28
Matches won by KKR: 15
Matches won by RCB: 13
Matched played in India: 23 (KKR 14, RCB 9)
Matches played outside India: 5 (KKR 1, RCB 4)
KKR average score against RCB: 158
RCB average score against KKR: 152
Most runs for KKR: 339 (Andre Russell)
Most runs for RCB: 730 (Virat Kohli)
Most wickets for KKR: 16 (Sunil Narine)
Most wickets for RCB: 16 (Yuzvendra Chahal)
Most catches for KKR: 4 (Andre Russell)
Most catches for RCB: 15 (Virat Kohli)
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 05:30 PM
Virat Kohli: all eyes on you
Virat Kohli has announced this will be his last stint as RCB captain in IPL. Can he guide his team to a title win?
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 05:21 PM
KKR vs RCB: Stats attack
NUGGETS
• 200: This could be the 200th IPL match for KKR.
• 200: This could be the 200th match for Virat Kohli in IPL.
• 5/7: RCB have won 5 out of 7 matches in IPL against KKR at neutral venues.
o Their 2 defeats against KKR at neutral venues in IPL came in 2013 & 2014.
• 6/11: KKR have won 6 out of 11 matches at Abu Dhabi in IPL.
• 2/6: RCB have won only 2 out of 6 matches at Abu Dhabi in IPL.
• 10,000: Virat Kohli is only 71 runs away from becoming the 5th player to amass 10,000 runs across T20s.
o He has batted in 296 innings across T20s, if he reached this landmark before 303 innings, then Kohli will
become the 2nd fastest batsman to 10,000 runs across T20s.
• 50: George Garton is 6 wickets away from completing 50 wickets across T20s.
• 7000: Glenn Maxwell is 103 runs away from completing 7000 runs across T20s.
• 100: Mohammed Siraj is 4 wickets away from completing 100 wickets across T20s.
• 50: Navdeep Saini is 1 wicket away from completing 50 wickets across T20s.
• 50: Mohammed Siraj is 5 wickets away from completing 50 wickets in IPL.
• 1000: Eoin Morgan is 46 runs away from completing 1,000 runs for KKR in IPL.
• 50: Eoin Morgan is 6 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for KKR in IPL.
• 4000: Dinesh Karthik is 54 runs away from completing 4000 runs in IPL.
• 200: Dinesh Karthik is 10 sixes away from completing 200 sixes across T20s.
• 200: Dinesh Karthik is 9 catches away from completing 200 catches across T20s.
• 50: Dinesh Karthik is 12 dismissals as wicketkeeper away from completing 50 dismissals for KKR in IPL.
• 50: Dinesh Karthik is 12 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for KKR in IPL.
• 150: Karthik is 6 dismissals away from completing 150 dismissals as a wicketkeeper in IPL.
• 50: Harbhajan Singh is 1 catch away from completing 50 catches in IPL.
• 150: Nitish Rana is 2 sixes away from completing 150 sixes across T20s.
• 2000: Rahul Tripathi is 61 runs away from completing 2000 runs across T20s.
• 50: Rahul Tripathi is 9 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in IPL.
• 50: Rahul Tripathi is 3 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 50: Shubman Gill is 2 matches away from completing 50 matches in IPL.
• 50: Shubman Gill is 9 sixes away from completing 50 sixes across T20s.
• 1000: Sunil Narine is 98 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in IPL.
• 150: Sunil Narine is 2 wickets away from completing 150 wickets for KKR across leagues.
• 100: Pawan Negi is 4 wickets away from completing 100 wickets across T20s.
• 50: Prasidh Krishna is 9 wickets away from completing 50 wickets across T20s.
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 05:13 PM
KKR vs RCB: Head to Head
Here is a look at KKR vs RCB head to head match stats.
Matches: 27
Won: RCB - 13, KKR - 14
-
Mon, 20 Sep 2021 04:34 PM
IPL 2021, KKR vs RCB - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. While Virat Kohli's RCB appear to be the favourites to win, Eoin Morgan's KKR can also spring up a surprise.