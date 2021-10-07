IPL 2021, KKR vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Live

KKR vs RR IPL 2021: As the IPL 2021 draws towards the conclusion of its round stage, there is still plenty left to play for. With a three-way fight for the final place in the top four, the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals, the 54th of the tournament, holds plenty of significance. The equation is simple. If KKR win this, they are likely through, but if RR are able to pull this one off, it will make the race of that Playoff spot between them, KKR and the Mumbai Indians a whole lot interesting.

Here's all you need to know about KKR vs RR IPL 2021 Live Streaming:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah, UAE

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals begins at 7:30 PM IST on Thursday (October 7).

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals?

The IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the IPL 2021 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/ipl.