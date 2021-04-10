IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings vs Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals - Toss upcoming

CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: MS Dhoni is back! Chennai Super Kings open their campaign against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League - and the biggest talking point of the encounter has to be the return of Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been away from cricket since his team's exit in the previous IPL, and fans will be eager to see if he can still fire with the bat. Meanwhile, CSK's opponents DC will be led by young and dynamic Rishabh Pant, and it will be an interesting competition between the two wicketkeeepers.





Follow live score and updates of IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: