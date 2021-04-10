IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings vs Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals - Toss upcoming
CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: MS Dhoni is back! Chennai Super Kings open their campaign against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League - and the biggest talking point of the encounter has to be the return of Dhoni. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been away from cricket since his team's exit in the previous IPL, and fans will be eager to see if he can still fire with the bat. Meanwhile, CSK's opponents DC will be led by young and dynamic Rishabh Pant, and it will be an interesting competition between the two wicketkeeepers.
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 06:31 PM
Interesting factoids: CSK vs DC
- Deepak Chahar has dismissed Prithvi Shaw five times in six innings.
- DC's Shikhar Dhawan has scored 777 in 23 innings against CSK at an average of 40.89 and strike rate of 127.80.
- Amit Mishra has dismissed Robin Uthappa and Suresh Raina four times each in the IPL.
(Source: Cricbuzz)
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 06:29 PM
CSK vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: Toss upcoming
The toss between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will take place in 30 minutes. ARE YOU READY!!?
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 06:23 PM
CSK and DC: Last season positions
Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020: MS Dhoni's side struggled in the tournament, and were the first team to bow out of the chance to make it through to the playoffs. CSK came back strong in the final few games, winning last three matches to finish at 7th position.
Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals started off strong, but suffered a few consecutive defeats as the season progressed. But DC came back strong and eventually managed to defeat SRH to reach the final. DC lost in the final against Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 06:16 PM
IPL 2021 Live Score: Rishabh Pant speaks before match
Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant: "I haven't thought about the fact that it's my first match as captain in the IPL. I am just going to keep things simple and give my 100 percent. You get a good idea about setting fields as a wicketkeeper and now as captain I will be making the changes in the field directly."
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 06:15 PM
Dhoni on verge of huge record
In his first game of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season --against IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals--Dhoni can become the first wicketkeeper to reach 150 dismissals in the history of the IPL. Dhoni presently leads the charts with 148 dismissals in 204 IPL career matches.
Can he reach the mark?
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 06:12 PM
DC Predicted XI vs CSK
How will Delhi Capitals line-up against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings?
DC Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Rishabh Pant Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, R Ashwin, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 06:06 PM
CSK Predicted XI
Got your Dream XI teams sorted? We have our predicted XI for CSK for you.
CSK Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 05:56 PM
CSK vs DC: Head-to-head - IN DETAIL
Total number of matches played: 21
Matches won by CSK: 15
Matches won by DC: 6
Matched played in India: 18 (CSK 13, DC 5)
Matches played in UAE: 1 (CSK 1, DC 0)
CSK average score against DC: 162
DC average score against CSK: 143
Most runs for CSK: 529 (MS Dhoni)
Most runs for DC: 185 (Rishabh Pant)
Most wickets for CSK: 13 (Dwayne Bravo)
Most wickets for DC: 9 (Amit Mishra)
Most catches for CSK: 10 (Dwayne Bravo)
Most catches for DC: 4 (Shikhar Dhawan)
Source: Sports Rush
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 05:49 PM
Stats attack
174: Prithvi Shaw is 174 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in IPL (All for DC) — he can become the 9th
batsman for DC with 1,000+ runs in IPL.
• 1: Prithvi Shaw is 1 four away from completing 100 fours in IPL (All for DC) — he can become the 7th batsman for
DC with 100+ fours in IPL.
• 175: Marcus Stoinis is 175 runs away from completing 1,000 runs in IPL.
• 6: Marcus Stoinis is 6 fours away from completing 400 fours across T20s.
• 9: Marcus Stoinis is 9 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 16: Marcus Stoinis is 16 sixes away from completing 50 sixes in IPL.
• 20: Shimron Hetmyer is 20 sixes away from completing 100 sixes across T20s.
• 6: Shimron Hetmyer is 6 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 3: Kagiso Rabada is 3 wickets away from completing 150 wickets across T20s.
• 2014: Last time C Pujara featured in IPL.
• 14: with 14 more sixes MS Dhoni will complete 200 sixes playing for CSK in IPL.
• 2: With 2 more dismissals MS Dhoni will have 150 wicketkeeping dismissals in IPL. he will be the 1st WK to do so.
• 66: runs D Bravo needs to complete 1000 IPL runs for CSK.
• 8 sixes will take Jadeja’s tally of sixes to 50 in IPL playing for CSK.
• 6: S Raina needs 6 more sixes to complete 200 sixes in IPL.
• 70: more runs Faf du Plessis needs to complete 6000 T20 runs.
• 5: D Chahar needs 5 more wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets.
• 4: S Thakur needs 4 more wickets to complete 50 IPL wickets.
• 12: more sixes R Gaikwad needs to complete 50 sixes in T20s.
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 05:44 PM
Dhoni vs Pant - Master vs Apprentice
MS Dhoni the master will lead Chennai Super Kings in the contest against Delhi Capitals stand-in captain for the season Rishabh Pant. How will the two fare against each other? This is the biggest talking point.
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 05:36 PM
CSK vs DC, IPL 2021: Head-to-Head
Total Matches: 23
CSK won: 15
DC won: 8
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 05:31 PM
CSK vs DC: Stats attack
5: Pant is set to be 5th youngest skipper in IPL, if he comes out to led DC in their first game of IPL 2021. He will be
23 years and 188 days on 10th April 2021.
o Virat Kohli (RCB)- 22 years 187 days vs RR,2011
o Steven Smith (PWI)- 22 years 344 days vs RCB, 2012
o Suresh Raina (CSK)- 23 years 112 days vs Delhi Capitals, 2010
o Shreyas Iyer (DC)- 23 years 142 days vs KKR, 2018
• 9: With 9 fours S Dhawan become the 1st batsman to hit 600 fours in IPL. He holds the record for hitting most fours
in IPL with 591 fours.
• 19: Shikhar Dhawan is 19 sixes away from completing 50 sixes for DC in IPL — he can become the 5th batsman to
reach this landmark for DC in IPL.
• 2: R Ashwin is 2 wickets away from completing 250 wickets across T20s.
• 12: R Ashwin needs 12 wickets more to complete 150 wickets in IPL.
• 4: A Rahane is 4 sixes away from completing 100 sixes across T20s.
• 150: Ajinkya Rahane will be playing his 150th match in IPL. If he takes the field vs CSK
• 67: Ajinkya Rahane is 67 runs away from completing 4,000 runs in IPL. He will be the 11th batsman to reach this
landmark.
• 1: Amit Mishra is only 1 match away from becoming the 1st player to represent DC in 100 matches across leagues
(IPL+CLT20).
• 2: Umesh Yadav is 2 wickets away from completing 150 wickets across T20s.
• 7: Umesh Yadav is 7 wickets away from completing 50 wickets for DC in IPL. He will be the 3rd DC bowler after A
Mishra (100), K Rabada (61) to pick 50 wickets for DC in IPL.
• 28: Tom Curran is 28 runs away from completing 1,000 runs across T20s.
• 15: Tom Curran is 15 fours away from completing 100 fours across T20s.
• 9: Tom Curran is 9 catches away from completing 50 catches across T20s.
• 25: Rishabh Pant is 25 fours away from completing 300 fours across T20s.
• 17: Rishabh Pant is 17 fours away from completing 200 fours in IPL — he can become the 2nd player to reach this
landmark for DC in IPL after Virender Sehwag (266).
• 4: Rishabh Pant is 4 catches away from completing 50 catches in IPL.
• 7: Rishabh Pant is 7 catches away from completing 50 catches as a wicketkeeper in IPL — he can become the 1st
wicketkeeper to reach this landmark for DC in IPL.
• 18: Prithvi Shaw is 18 fours away from completing 150 fours across T20s.
Sat, 10 Apr 2021 04:58 PM
IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog of IPL 2021 encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals which takes place on Saturday. It is a battle between a teacher and his disciple -- the Thalaiva MS Dhoni will be in a battle with Rishabh Pant, who has regarded the CSK skipper as his mentor. Pant, who has been asked to lead DC in Shreyas Iyer's absence, will be eager to start off with a win.