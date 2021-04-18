Home / Cricket / IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capital and Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways
PL 2021 DC vs PBKS Live Cricket Score.(IPL)
Live

IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capital and Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways

  • DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 11 Updates: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in 11th match of the season. Follow live score and updates of DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 match.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 05:28 PM IST

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Score: Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings suffered their first loss of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in their last match. Punjab Kings were completely outplayed by Chennai Super Kings while DC suffered a narrow loss to Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will look to rectify the errors when they on each other at the Wankhede Stadium.


Get IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS match Full Scorecard here:-

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 18 Apr 2021 05:21 PM

    IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Live Updates

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 Match No. 11 – Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai. The contest will pit two wicketkeeper captains against each other. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have shown their prowess with the bat in the season and will look to carry on the form to inspire their side.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ipl 2021 ipl
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.