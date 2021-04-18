IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, DC vs PBKS: Delhi Capital and Punjab Kings look to get back to winning ways
- DC vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2021 Match 11 Updates: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals take on KL Rahul-led Punjab Kings in 11th match of the season. Follow live score and updates of DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 match.
DC vs PBKS, IPL 2021 Live Score: Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings suffered their first loss of the Indian Premier League 2021 season in their last match. Punjab Kings were completely outplayed by Chennai Super Kings while DC suffered a narrow loss to Rajasthan Royals. Both teams will look to rectify the errors when they on each other at the Wankhede Stadium.
Sun, 18 Apr 2021 05:21 PM
IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 Match No. 11 – Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai. The contest will pit two wicketkeeper captains against each other. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have shown their prowess with the bat in the season and will look to carry on the form to inspire their side.