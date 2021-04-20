IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, MI vs DC: Pant’s Delhi Capitals to lock horns with Mumbai Indians in battle of equals
MI vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: Defending Mumbai Indians will square off against Rishabh Pant's Delhi capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Tonights' clash will see the finalists of IPL 2020 facing each other for the first time in this season. MI will be aiming for another win tonight to consolidate their position in the league. The challenge will be tough for Pant & Co as they play their first match in Chennai.
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 06:20 PM
IPL 2021 Live Score: Stats Alert
- 50: Rishabh Pant is 3 catches away from completing 50 catches in IPL
- 6: Rishabh Pant is 6 catches away from completing 50 catches as a wicketkeeper in IPL
- 6: R Pant needs 6 more fours to complete 200 fours for DC
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 06:16 PM
R Ashwin vs MI since 2019
24 overs
5 wickets
173 runs
7.21 Economy rate
34.6 Average
28.8 Strike rate
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 06:10 PM
Shikhar Dhawan in red hot form
Dhawan, the second-highest run-getter of last season, has picked up where he left off & is the orange cap leader this season with 186 runs to his name. He has now scored 1325 runs since joining the franchise back in 2019, the most for any player from the Delhi Capitals side.
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 06:07 PM
MI vs DC: Bowling Performance in Death Overs
MI: 11 wickets, 7.30 run rate
DC: 6 wickets, 11.39 runs rate
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 06:00 PM
Mumbai Indians in last five games
vs SRH: Won by 13 runs
vs KKR: Won by 10 runs
vs RCB: Lost by 2 wickets
vs DC: Won by wickets (IPL 2020 final)
vs DC: Won by 57 runs (IPL 2020 Qualifier 1)
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 05:55 PM
Delhi Capitals in last five games
vs PBKS: Won by 6 wickets
vs RR: Lost by 3 wickets
vs CSK: Won by 7 wickets
vs MI: Lost by 5 wickets (IPL 2020 final)
vs SRH: Won by 17 runs (IPL 2020 Qualifier 2)
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 05:50 PM
MI vs DC: Head to head
Total matches: 28
MI Won: 16
DC Won: 12
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 05:45 PM
Mumbai Indians squad
Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 05:40 PM
Delhi Capitals Squad
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Lukman Meriwala, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Umesh Yadav, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Shimron Hetmyer, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel
Tue, 20 Apr 2021 05:35 PM
IPL 2021 MI vs DC Live Updates
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 match no. 13 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. It will another cracker of a contest as it will pit the finalists of the previous season. Both teams will enter the contest on the back of a win. However, the challenge will be tougher for Rishabh Pant & Co who have just shifted their base to Chennai and will face a team that has already registered a consecutive win at the venue. So fasten your seatbelts as it's going to be an exciting game of cricket tonight.