IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, PBKS vs KKR: Chris Gayle or Andre Russell – who will set the stage on fire; toss upcoming

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2021 Live Score: KL Rahul's Punjab Kings is set to lock horns with a bruised and battered Kolkata Knight Riders at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Punjab will enter the contest after defeating Mumbai Indians in their last game and will look to carry on the winning momentum. KKR, on the other hand, continued to slide after losing to Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in their previous encounter. They need to work on the problem areas in order to snap their losing streak.