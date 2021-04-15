IPL 2021 Live Cricket Score, RR vs DC: Rishabh Pant's DC look to continue winning run against wounded Royals

RR vs DC, IPL 2021 Live Score: The Rajasthan Royals will square off against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The stage is set once again for a cracker of a contest tonight. DC had a perfect start to their campaign as they defeated three-time champions CSK with utmost ease. They will look to maintain their winning spree in tonight’s face-off. Sanju Samson’s RR suffered a heart-wrenching defeat on Monday. The major worry for RR team management would be the performance of its bowling unit which looked completely out of sorts. In absence of Ben Stokes, it’s to be seen whom they accommodate in the top of the order against DC.